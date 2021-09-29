Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,118,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 516,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $30,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,729,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

