Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Neonode stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Neonode has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 3.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

