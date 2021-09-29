Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.
Neonode stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Neonode has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 3.00.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
