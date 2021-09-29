iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.