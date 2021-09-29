iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,503 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

