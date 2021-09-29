iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26. 11,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27.

