iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Position Raised by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 13,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,007. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

