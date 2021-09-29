iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.