iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 1,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

