iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 382.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. 351,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,411,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.