iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

