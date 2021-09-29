iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,115 shares.The stock last traded at $450.25 and had previously closed at $453.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

