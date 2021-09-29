iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.56. 282,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

