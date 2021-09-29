iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,398,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 120,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.