iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,854,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $150,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

