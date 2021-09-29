iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.