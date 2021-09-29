iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,940. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

