iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

