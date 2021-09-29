iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.65 and last traded at $131.96. Approximately 65,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 234,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83.

