Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.00. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

