ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.