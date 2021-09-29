ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 16,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

