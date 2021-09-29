Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -147.66, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

