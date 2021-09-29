IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of IVERIC bio worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISEE. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IVERIC bio by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

