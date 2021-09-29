Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Trading Down 4.2%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.27 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 35,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 869,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

