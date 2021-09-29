Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $100.65

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.65, but opened at $103.94. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 204 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

