Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.

