Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $325.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.28 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,734,127 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
