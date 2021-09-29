Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $325.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.28 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,734,127 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

