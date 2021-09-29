Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

