Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

