Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,853.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter.

AON stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.74. 21,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,156. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.34 and its 200 day moving average is $253.35. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

