Jefferies Group LLC Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 181.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.82. 10,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

