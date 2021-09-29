Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1,244.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,087 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Five9 worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,146. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.21 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

