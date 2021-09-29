Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 1,559,359 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 1,027.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 0.4% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $64,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.67. 48,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

