Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,394 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.99% of Sage Therapeutics worth $33,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

