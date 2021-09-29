Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,466 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $31,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

NYSE YETI opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

