Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.12% of Stamps.com worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total value of $1,409,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.40 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.36.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

