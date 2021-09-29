JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $905.60 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $905,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

