JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840,577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $502,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.91. 363,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,678,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $495.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

