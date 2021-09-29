JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

ELUXY stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

