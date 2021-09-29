JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.
ELUXY stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
