JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,117 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.35% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,023,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,840.64.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,839.40 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,882.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,603.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.