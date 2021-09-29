JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $15,875,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

