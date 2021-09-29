Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JTC opened at GBX 738.50 ($9.65) on Wednesday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 731.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 669.44. The stock has a market cap of £994.45 million and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut JTC to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

