Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.20. Kaltura shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 832 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

