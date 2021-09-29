Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.99

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.99 and traded as low as $41.85. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 501 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $405.23 million, a PE ratio of 246.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

