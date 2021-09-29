Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $45.09 Average PT from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.72. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $612.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.