Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $355,202.97 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00009848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

