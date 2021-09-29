Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,972,000. Performance Food Group makes up about 6.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

