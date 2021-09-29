Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Bunge comprises about 2.6% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE BG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,149. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

