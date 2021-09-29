Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $8.58 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000. Capri comprises 3.5% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Capri by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,899. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

