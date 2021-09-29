Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,203,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,738,000 after buying an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

K stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

